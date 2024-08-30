Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Trading Down 4.3%

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.64 and last traded at $47.76. 1,035,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,187,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Leerink Partners upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.68.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.40.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.65% and a negative net margin of 44.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $116,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,508 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

