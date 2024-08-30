IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys 4,705 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 137.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Block were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,396,000 after buying an additional 3,163,975 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,606,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,995,000 after buying an additional 2,720,123 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth about $157,021,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after buying an additional 1,277,043 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Block from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.52.

In other news, Director Roelof Botha bought 434,405 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,007.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 434,405 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,962 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,132,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,599,115. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

