IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

Mastercard stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $481.05. The stock had a trading volume of 853,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,143. The company has a market cap of $447.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $452.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.79. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,516,959 shares of company stock worth $686,890,426. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

