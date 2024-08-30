IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 14 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $6,916,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 354,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $6.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $947.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,931. The company has a 50-day moving average of $890.04 and a 200-day moving average of $819.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $900.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,097,883 shares of company stock valued at $972,022,568. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

