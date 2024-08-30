iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $2.80 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of iQIYI from a hold rating to a moderate sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC cut iQIYI from a hold rating to a reduce rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.70 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded iQIYI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). iQIYI had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,310,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after buying an additional 76,162 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,370,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after buying an additional 966,688 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 146,327 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

