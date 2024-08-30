IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,130 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of IQVIA worth $60,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,046.8% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.67.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.54. 1,194,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,995. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

