iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.75

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $100.75 and last traded at $100.74, with a volume of 1734529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.69.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average of $100.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

