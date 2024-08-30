iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) is Argent Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,128 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,687.3% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
IGSB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,419,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,179. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.28.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
