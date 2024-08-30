iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Lowered by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IEF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.27. 1,520,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,501,706. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
