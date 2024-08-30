iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $67.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,165. iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $67.34. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.91.

Get iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1598 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.