iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Millington Financial Advisors LLC

Millington Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.53. 241,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $60.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.71.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.