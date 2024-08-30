iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.10

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.10 and last traded at $51.06, with a volume of 1241545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.01.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 31,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

