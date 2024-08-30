iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.10

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.10 and last traded at $51.06, with a volume of 1241545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.01.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
