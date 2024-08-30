iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.56 and last traded at $65.56. 368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.55.

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Focused Value Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 1.14% of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US listed equities selected using a variety of value factors. FOVL was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

