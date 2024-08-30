iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) Shares Up 0.6%

iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.39 and last traded at $89.39. 13,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 16,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.85.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $295.00 million, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.80.

Get iShares Global Comm Services ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Comm Services ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IXP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $730,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,373,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Comm Services ETF

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.