iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.34

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.34 and last traded at $52.23, with a volume of 11299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.37.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,109,000.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

