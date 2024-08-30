iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.34

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.34 and last traded at $52.23, with a volume of 11299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.37.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
