iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Gap Down to $29.86

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.86, but opened at $29.26. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF shares last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 2,836,917 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 288.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth about $102,000.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

