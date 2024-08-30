iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $22,143,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 887.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 46,134 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 36,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,590,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,673,098. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

