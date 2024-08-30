iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,851 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.71. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $55.12.

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

