iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.30

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 2095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 34,153 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 373.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 63,664 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

