iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 682.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 927,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,070,000 after buying an additional 19,594 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 41,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.60. 609,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,182. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $86.91.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

