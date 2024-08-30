iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $133.59

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $133.59 and last traded at $133.26, with a volume of 26513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.95.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.23. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
