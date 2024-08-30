iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $133.59

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $133.59 and last traded at $133.26, with a volume of 26513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.23. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.