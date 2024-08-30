iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,322,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.24. The stock had a trading volume of 311,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,983. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $196.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.59.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

