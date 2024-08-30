iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Boosted by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 503.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,377,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,497 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 861,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,337.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 902,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,602,000 after acquiring an additional 839,744 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $196.24. The stock had a trading volume of 311,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,983. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $196.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.