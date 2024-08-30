iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.20

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.20 and last traded at $97.19, with a volume of 34750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.54.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.51.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bensler LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2,672.0% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 188,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 181,853 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,491,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,168,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,051,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,768,000.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.