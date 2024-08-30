Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Major Shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp Buys 4,114 Shares of Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 4,114 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $40,152.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 709,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,416.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 22,469 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $175,932.27.

Shares of NYSE:ISDR traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.11. 3,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,393. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $42.41 million, a PE ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 0.73. Issuer Direct Co. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Issuer Direct in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

