Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.10

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.10 and last traded at $89.97, with a volume of 673060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Jackson Financial’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JXN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,471,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,035,000 after buying an additional 163,598 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,376,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,180,000 after buying an additional 397,287 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,021,000 after buying an additional 111,875 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,623,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,529,000 after acquiring an additional 98,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,525,000 after acquiring an additional 724,148 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

