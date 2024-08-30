JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $27.34. 3,466,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 13,615,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

Several research firms have recently commented on JD. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,009,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in JD.com by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in JD.com by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,956 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,554,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,147,000 after buying an additional 2,207,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

