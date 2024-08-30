JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) rose 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 4,696,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 15,068,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 325.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 486,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 84,766 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 291,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 20.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

