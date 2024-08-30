Jito (JTO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $36.85 Million

Jito (JTO) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last week, Jito has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Jito has a market cap of $256.73 million and $36.85 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jito token can currently be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00003794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jito Token Profile

Jito’s genesis date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 126,026,075.6 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.32561882 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 223 active market(s) with $35,504,280.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

