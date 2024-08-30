John Wasson Sells 1,417 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total transaction of $234,003.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Wasson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, John Wasson sold 3,000 shares of ICF International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $405,270.00.

ICF International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ICFI traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,388. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $165.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.68 and a 200 day moving average of $147.32.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.20. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $512.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 11.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ICFI. Truist Financial cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. William Blair raised ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on ICF International from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in ICF International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in ICF International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Articles

