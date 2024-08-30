Journeo (LON:JNEO) Sets New 1-Year High at $320.00

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 320 ($4.22) and last traded at GBX 315 ($4.15), with a volume of 21658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($4.09).

Journeo Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 261.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 261.87. The company has a market cap of £50.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1,710.89 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Insider Activity at Journeo

In related news, insider Barnaby Kent purchased 10,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £27,452.50 ($36,202.69). 22.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Journeo Company Profile

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates through Fleet Systems, Infotec, MultiQ, and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

