JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) to Neutral

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RKT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($58.02) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.26) to GBX 5,200 ($68.57) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKT

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

RKT traded up GBX 41 ($0.54) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,380 ($57.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,802,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,884. The stock has a market cap of £30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2,018.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,289.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,541.31. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,034 ($53.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,006 ($79.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.95, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In related news, insider Tamara Ingram purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,509 ($59.46) per share, for a total transaction of £15,781.50 ($20,811.68). Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.