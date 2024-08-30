JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) to Neutral

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RKT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($58.02) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.26) to GBX 5,200 ($68.57) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Tamara Ingram purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,509 ($59.46) per share, for a total transaction of £15,781.50 ($20,811.68). Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
