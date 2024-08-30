Junee Limited (NASDAQ:JUNE) Short Interest Update

Junee Limited (NASDAQ:JUNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 164.2% from the July 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Junee Stock Performance
Shares of Junee stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.71. 10,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,768. Junee has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62.
About Junee
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Junee
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Junee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Junee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.