Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BZ. HSBC assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America upgraded Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Kanzhun Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Kanzhun stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. 2,117,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,421. Kanzhun has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $263.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.38 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. Analysts predict that Kanzhun will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kanzhun

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at $98,023,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 79.8% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,700,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,725 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 308.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,765,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,745 shares during the last quarter. GGV Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 350.8% during the first quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 2,366,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter worth about $28,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

