Karl Paganin Purchases 478,506 Shares of Veris Limited (ASX:VRS) Stock

Veris Limited (ASX:VRS – Get Free Report) insider Karl Paganin acquired 478,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,532.77 ($14,549.17).
Veris Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Veris Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Veris
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Veris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.