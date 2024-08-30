Kava Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Kava has a market cap of $341.28 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00039420 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012873 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007874 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,759 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

