KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of KB opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. KB Financial Group has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $67.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $1,084,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

