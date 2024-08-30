KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 574 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VAW traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.38. 27,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,061. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.48 and a fifty-two week high of $206.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.59.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

