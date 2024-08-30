KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.4% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $40,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its position in Walmart by 1,159.6% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 361,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,057,000 after purchasing an additional 333,187 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in Walmart by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,332,089 shares of company stock valued at $422,145,654 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.23. 23,093,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,417,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $77.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $621.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

