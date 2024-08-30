KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:O traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,697,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,171. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $62.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.52.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

