KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 195 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for 1.2% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $34,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.45. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $362.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,216,550. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.29.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

