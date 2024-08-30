KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25,176 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $23,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.9% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Blackstone by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,403,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,822. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.59 and a twelve month high of $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.41 and its 200 day moving average is $127.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 115.90%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

