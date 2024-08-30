KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,126 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 816,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 179,132 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,689 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 255,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 231,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 217,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 64,574 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

FENY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $25.04. 582,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,117. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

