KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $14.44

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.44, but opened at $15.00. KE shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 884,938 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.75.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 billion. KE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter worth $354,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in KE by 106.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KE in the second quarter worth $1,070,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in KE in the second quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at $1,142,000. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

