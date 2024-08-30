Keep Network (KEEP) Price Tops $0.10

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $95.66 million and $10,821.68 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,288,991 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
