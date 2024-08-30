Key Financial Inc Has $1.47 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc owned approximately 0.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 738.5% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.51. 30,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,175. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

