Key Financial Inc Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Key Financial Inc owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,697,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,951 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,343,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,050,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,412 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,187,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,818,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.28. 945,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,957. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

