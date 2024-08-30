Key Financial Inc Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,502,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,801,000 after purchasing an additional 393,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,121 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,567,000 after acquiring an additional 836,029 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,095.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,848,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,757,000 after acquiring an additional 64,293 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 261,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,609. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $21.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.