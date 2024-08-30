KeyCorp Boosts Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target to $90.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.86.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 1.6 %

Cogent Communications stock opened at $70.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.63. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,369,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,373,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,444,627.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,369,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,373,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,444,627.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc Montagner purchased 10,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.61 per share, for a total transaction of $526,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,811.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,350 shares of company stock worth $11,125,201. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 313.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

