Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 161.5% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kingspan Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Kingspan Group stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $87.10. 4,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,485. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.40.

Kingspan Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.1686 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

